FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Energy
February 20, 2018 / 11:14 AM / 2 days ago

Energen posts quarterly profit on higher oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Energen Corp reported a fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, compared to a year-ago loss, due to a rise in production and higher realized prices for oil.

The Alabama-based company’s net income was $262.4 million, or $2.68 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared to a loss of $54.5 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded a gain of $6 million due to the sale of assets in the reported quarter.

The company, which is in the middle of a proxy battle with Keith Meister-led Corvex Management, said total revenue more than doubled to $271.8 million. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.