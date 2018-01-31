UPDATE 1-Japan's total oil sales fell to 48-year low in 2017

* 2017 total oil sales fall to 3.02 mln bpd, lowest since 1969 * Dec total oil sales lowest for the month in 48 years * Dec crude imports fall 2.4 pct yr/yr to 3.53 mln bpd (Adds tables, details) TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan's total oil sales fell to a 48-year low in 2017, trade ministry data showed on Wednesday, amid a continued decline in consumption due to a shrinking and ageing population and a shift to alternatives such as natural gas. Total oil sales in 2017 fell 1.5 percent from a year earlier to 175.51 million kilolitres, or 3.02 million barrels per day (bpd), last year, monthly data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed. Japan's crude oil imports last year also fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier to 187.64 million kilolitres, or 3.23 million bpd, the lowest since 1987, said two METI officials. In December, total oil sales fell by 0.6 percent to a 48-year low of 3.52 million bpd, or 17.36 million kilolitres, while crude imports also declined by 2.4 percent to a 48-year low of 3.53 million bpd. Japan imported Mubarraz crude from the United Arab Emirates for the first time last month, while it also shipped in North West Shelf condensate from Australia for the first time since January 2013, the METI officials said. Cosmo Oil, which started production from the Middle East producer's Hail oilfield in November, last month imported Mubarraz crude, which mixed oil from Hail with oil from existing Abu Dhabi fields. Japan's imports of Iranian crude fell 11.2 percent from a year earlier at 218,757 bpd, data also showed. The following table shows Japan's crude imports and oil product sales in barrels per day. Product/Volume Dec Nov M/M(%) Yr/Yr(%) Crude Imports 3,525,588 3,325,922 6.0 -2.4 Crude Throughput 3,405,863 3,249,517 4.8 -3.9 Direct crude burn Oil product 3,522,064 3,167,516 11.2 -0.6 sales gasoline 944,703 892,626 5.8 -0.7 kerosene 585,905 369,105 58.7 8.3 naphtha 823,429 829,143 -0.7 -2.0 Oil product 659,087 602,606 9.4 7.0 imports gasoline 24,203 23,248 4.1 kerosene 99,426 naphtha 491,330 507,828 -3.2 11.3 Oil product 636,760 555,884 14.5 18.5 exports gasoline 115,785 67,026 72.7 72.2 kerosene 26,124 20,587 26.9 12.0 jet fuel 138,505 155,361 -10.8 -11.0 gas oil 187,715 147,348 27.4 29.6 fuel oil B, C 138,307 135,923 1.8 7.5 Refinery Output 3,288,420 3,108,865 5.8 -2.5 gasoline 972,062 954,119 1.9 -2.3 kerosene 409,440 324,048 26.4 -2.7 naphtha 316,002 348,198 -9.2 -19.8 jet fuel 199,100 224,407 -11.3 -9.4 gas oil 778,120 725,887 7.2 8.2 Month end Dec Nov M/M(%) Yr/Yr(%) Inventory Crude 87.5 84.0 4.2 -1.5 Products 56.9 64.1 -11.2 -2.4 gasoline 9.4 11.0 -14.0 -2.7 kerosene 12.4 15.5 -19.8 0.3 Refinery run Dec Nov M/M(pt) Yr/Yr(pt) rate (%) 96.7 92.2 4.5 3.3 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair and Christian Schmollinger)