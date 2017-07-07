FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis gasoline unit repairs may take 2 weeks - sources
July 7, 2017 / 8:33 AM / a month ago

DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis gasoline unit repairs may take 2 weeks - sources

Reuters Staff

35 Min Read

    July 7 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United
States on July 6-7: 

    * Exxon reports equipment malfunction at Joliet, Illinois refinery                          
    * Chevron reports unit startup at Richmond, Calif. refinery on June 25                      
    * Exxon reports electrical substation trip at Beaumont, Texas refinery                      
    * Controlled unit shutdown at Valero Benicia refinery - City alert                          
    * Motiva's Port Arthur, Texas refinery restarts hydrotreater: sources                       
    * Exxon shuts Beaumont, Texas hydrocracker for electrical repairs -sources                  
    * Shell's Convent refinery's gasoline, alky units restart near end: sources                 
    * Valero Memphis gasoline unit repairs may take 2 weeks -sources                            
   
    
===============================================================================================
REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST)                
===============================================================================================
Company      Location     Capacity*  Timing    Reason/Notes      Unit Cap    Link
EAST COAST:                          
***********************************************************************************************
PHILLIPS 66   Bayway, NJ      241     June 23   Flange leak                                    
                                      June 23   No planned work underway                        
PES          Philadelphia,PA  310     June 23   Unit startup                                   
PES          Philadelphia,PA  310     June 22   Emissions                                      
                                      June 20   865 distillate hydrotreater shut                
   
PES          Philadelphia,PA  335     June 16   FCCU emissions                                  
  
PHILLIPS 66   Bayway, NJ      238     June 13   Restart of SRUs after trip                     
PHILLIPS 66   Bayway, NJ      238     June 7    Planned work under way                         
MONROE ENERGY Trainer, PA     190     June 5    Refinery wide shutdown in 2018                  
MONROE ENERGY Trainer, PA     190     June 1    Alky unit shutdown                              
PES          Philadelphia,PA  335     May 26    Restart of DHT                                 
                                      May 18    Crude unit start-up on May 16                  
                                      May 12    Cuts production on crude unit 
                                                at Point Breeze                                
                                      May 12    Unit 231 restart on May 7                      
                                      May 2     Flange fire put out at Point Breeze            
PES          Philadelphia,PA  335     April 29  Power interruption at Girard Point              
      
PBF          Delaware City   182.2    April 28  Unit malfunction                               
PES          Philadelphia,PA  335     April 28  Unit startup                                   
                                      April 21  Unit startup                                   
PBF          Delaware City   182.2    April 18  FCC restart next week                          
PES          Philadelphia,PA  335     April 5   Unit startup                                   
PHILLIPS 66  Bayway, NJ       238     April 3   Normal ops after weekend fire                  
                                      April 3   Crude unit restarted                            
    
===============================================================================================
GULF COAST:
***********************************************************************************************
EXXON         Beaumont          363.30 July 6   Electrical substation trip                      
      
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    July 6   Hydrocracker restarted                          
       
EXXON         Beaumont          363.30 June 6   Hydrocracker shut for repairs                   
  
SHELL         Convent, LA       227.6  July 6   Units restart near end                          
  
VALERO        Port Arthur,TX    335    July 5  Hydrotreater returned to production             
SHELL         Convent, LA       227.6  July 5   FCCU, alky units restart                       
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    July 5   FCCU production rates cut                       
   
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   222.5  July 3   Compressor trip                                 
  
ALON          Big Spring        70     June 30  Diesel hydrotreater shut                       
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   222.5  June 28  Sulfur unit startup                            
EXXON         Beaumont          363.30 June 26  Flaring                                        
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   222.5  June 26  Ops normal after malfunction                   
                                       June 25  Weather related malfunction                     
  
EXXON         Beaumont          363.30 June 25  FCCU shutdown                                  
PHILLIPS 66   BORGER, TX        146    June 23  Process upset                                   
                                       June 23  No planned work                                 
EXXON         Baytown, TX       560.50 June 23  Pipe repair, minimal impact                     
   
SHELL         Deer Park, TX     285.5  June 20  Process unit upset                             
EXXON         Baton Rouge, LA   502.5  June 20  Likely to restart CDU after repairs             
      
DELEK         Tyler, TX          60    June 16  Boiler emissions                               
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   222.5  June 16  Prouction reduced                              
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    June 16  Hydrotreater to be back by Wed                  
VALERO        McKee, TX         168    June 16  FCCU snag                                       
  
SHELL         Norco, LA         238    June 16  Crude unit, HCU work on schedule                
                           
VALERO        Sunray,TX         168    June 15  Gasoline unit out of production                
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    June 15  Cuts back HTU for repair                       
SHELL         Norco, LA         238    June 14  Crude unit, HCU shut for overhaul               
  
EXXON         Baytown, TX       560.50 June 13  HCU overhaul                                    
                                                Planned work underway                           
                                                Operations normal                               
 
EXXON         Baytown, TX       560.50 June 12  Planned FCCU overhaul completion               
VALERO        Meraux, LA        125    June 12  Ops normal after upset                          
  
VALERO        McKee, TX         168    June 11  Instrumentation failure, emissions              
 
SHELL         Deer Park, TX     285.5  June 11  Onsite leak                       
            VALERO        McKee, TX         168    June 9   Wet gas compressor snag           
                
SHELL         Deer Park, TX     285.5  June 8   Process unit upset                              
          
ALON          Big Spring        70     June 7   Multiple unit upset                             
SHELL         Deer Park, TX     285.5  June 7   Release onsite                                  
          
SHELL         Convent, LA       235    June 7   Ups output on ULSD hydrotreater                
                                       June 7   Maintenance under way                           
       
                                       June 7   To restart hydrotreater furnace                
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    June 7   HCU back to normal ops                         
LYONDELL      Houston, TX       263.8  June 5   Units back after malfunction                   
                                                Problems at offsite facility                   
                                                Flaring                                        
SHELL         Deer Park, TX     285.5  June 5   Process unit startup underway                   
          
SHELL         Deer Park, TX     285.5  June 1   No impact from onsite leak                      
  
                                                Leak onsite                                     
  
FLINT HILLS   Corpus Christi    295.6  June 1   Sulfolane unit shutdown                         
  
EXXON         Baton Rouge, LA   502.5  May 31   Coker overhaul complete                        
CITGO         Corpus Christi,TX 157.5  May 30   FCCU upset, power blip                         
SHELL         Convent, LA       235    May 30   Isomerization unit restart                      
  
VALERO        Port Arthur,TX    335    May 30   Hydrotreater overhaul from June                 
  
PHILLIPS 66   Alliance, LA      247    May 30   No planned work underway                       
PHILLIPS 66   Sweeny, TX        247    June 2   No planned work underway                        
       
                                       June 2   Transformer trip                               
                                       May 30   CDU, FCCU overhaul in 2018-19                   
      
VALERO        Sunray,TX         168    May 30   FCCU, alky unit overhaul from Sept.            
MARATHON      Galveston Bay,TX  459    June 6   Hydrotreater restart                           
                                       May 29   Unit upset                                      
  
ALON          Big Spring        70     May 26   Propane deasphalting unit shut                  
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   222.5  May 26   Emissions from unit 871                         
      
EXXON         Baytown, TX       560.50 June 6   Caustic oxidation unit emissions               
                                       June 2   FCCU emissions                                 
                                       May 26   Compressor shutdown                             
  
VALERO        Corpus Christi,TX 293    May 26   Flaring                                         
  
CITGO         Corpus Christi,TX 157.5  May 25   CDU restart complete                           
EXXON         Baytown, TX       560.50 May 25   Compressor trip                                
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    June 6   Emissios at terminal                            
                                       May 25   Emissions                                      
SHELL         Convent, LA       235    May 25   Completes alky unit restart                    
VALERO        Corpus Christi,TX 293    May 25   Process unit trip                              
SHELL         Convent, LA       235    May 24   Preparing alky unit restart                     
  
VALERO        Corpus Christi,TX 293    May 24   Flaring                                         
  
SHELL         Convent, LA       235    May 23   Hydrocracker completes restart                 
EXXON         Baytown, TX       560.50 May 23   Emissions                                      
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   222.5  May 23   Shuts residual unit after fire                  
  
CALUMET       San Antonio, TX   16.8   May 22   Refinery shut down                              
SHELL         Deer Park, TX     285.5  May 22   Leak onsite                                     
  
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   222.5  May 22   Ops nomal after upset                           
  
VALERO        Port Arthur,TX    335    May 19   Process unit upset                             
SHELL         Convent, LA       235    May 19   To restart HCU on Tuesday night                
CITGO         Corpus Christi,TX 157.5  May 19   Unit repairs continue                          
EXXON         Baton Rouge, LA   502.5  May 18   Returns CDU to full production                 
CITGO         Corpus Christi,TX 157.5  May 18   Repairing gasoline unit                        
Shell         Convent, LA       235    May 17   Restarting HCU expected to
                                                resume production early next week              
FLINT HILLS   Corpus Christi    290    May 16   SRU upset at west plant                         
  
PHILLIPS 66   BORGER, TX        146    May 16   SRU snag, equipment restarted                   
             
CITGO         Corpus Christi,TX 157.5  May 16   FCCU shut after leak                            
  
Shell         Convent, LA       235    May 16   To restart HCU on Tuesday night                
EXXON         Baton Rouge, LA   502.5  May 16   Boosting crude unit production                 
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   222.5  May 15   Completes SRU restarts                         
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    May 15   Repairs naphtha complex leak                   
EXXON         Beaumont          344.60 May 15   Restarts large crude unit                      
Shell         Convent, LA       235    May 15   Prepares hydrocracker restart                  
                                                Repairs to continue at least 2 wks             
EXXON         Baton Rouge, LA   502.5  May 12   Ops unhurt from severe weather                  
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   222.5  May 12   Emissions from Unit 871                        
                                                Restarting sulfur units                        
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    May 12   Working to stop hydrogen leak                  
FLINT HILLS   Corpus Christi    290    May 9    HCU shutdown                                   
PHILLIPS 66   BORGER, TX        146    May 8    FCCU ESP work underway                         
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   222.5  May 5    Restarting coking unit                         
EXXON         Baton Rouge, LA   502.5  May 5    Extends work at crude unit                     
VALERO        Port Arthur,TX    335    May 5    Gasoline unit increasing production            
SHELL         Deer Park, TX     285.5  May 5    Flaring due to process unit upset               
  
VALERO        Port Arthur,TX    335    May 4    Gasoline unit remains shut                     
Shell         Convent, LA       235    May 4    HCU to resume output over weekend              
SHELL         Deer Park, TX     285.5  May 4    All-clear issued after unit upset              
                                       May 4    Process unit upset                             
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    May 4    To boost HCU production over weekend            
CITGO         Corpus Christi,TX 157.5  May 4    Unit restarted after malfunction               
EXXON         Beaumont          344.60 May 1    Coker back                                     
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    April 28 Hydrocracker to run at reduced 
                                                rates through weekend                          
PHILLIPS 66   Lake Charles, LA  260    April 28 Developing new isomerization unit              
MARATHON      Galveston Bay,TX  451    April 28 Leak in a tank                                 
EXXON         Baton Rouge, LA   502.5  April 25 Flaring due to operational issue               
                                                Crude unit shut for work                       
ALON          Big Spring        70     April 25 HDS shut for repairs after leak                
SHELL         Deer Park, TX     285.5  April 25 Restarting hydrocracker                         
  
PETROBRAS     Pasadena, TX      112.2  April 25 Operating at planned rates                     
                                       April 24 Reformer shutdown                              
CITGO         Corpus Christi,TX 157.5  April 24 FCCU back in production                        
VALERO        Corpus Christi,TX 293    April 23 Upset at Complex 7                              
EXXON         Beaumont, TX      344.60 April 22 Large CDU to resume production
                                                by early May                                   
                                       April 21 May finish coker work next week                
CITGO         Corpus Christi,TX 157.5  April 24 ESP shutdown on April 22                       
MOTIVA        Norco, LA         238    April 20 Hydrocracker restart completed                 
EXXON         Beaumont, TX      344.60 April 20 Boiler restarted after trip                     
  
MARATHON      Galveston Bay,TX  451    April 20 Ultracracker 3 HCU overhaul in 2018             
   
PHILLIPS 66   BORGER, TX        146    April 20 No planned work underway                        
  
PHILLIPS 66   BORGER, TX        146    April 19 SRU emissions, equipment restart                
  
PETROBRAS     Pasadena, TX      112.2  April 19 Ops normal                                      
       
SHELL         Deer Park, TX     285.5  April 18 Oil sheen contained                             
  
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   222.5  April 18 Overhaul of cogen, SRUs, DHT units             
                                       April 18 Leak during planned unit shutdown               
  
MOTIVA        Norco, LA         238    April 18 Repairing shut hydrocracker                    
PETROBRAS     Pasadena, TX      112.2  April 17 All clear                                      
                                       April 17 Ops normal                                     
                                       April 17 Process unit upsets                            

MOTIVA        Norco, LA         238    April 17 Hit by CDU fire, HCU outage                    
                                       April 17 Crude unit in production after fire            
                                       April 17 Minor repairs underway 
                                                after small incident                           
                                       April 17 All clear after fire                           
                                       April 17 Fire, no injuries                              
                                       April 17 Hydrocracker shut for repair                   
    
MOTIVA        Convent, LA       235    April 17 Hydrocracker shut into July                    
VALERO        Port Arthur,TX    335    April 12 Restarting hydrocracker                        
                                       April 12 Process unit upset on April 11                 
PHILLIPS 66   BORGER, TX        146    April 12 Process upset                                  
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   222.5  April 12 Benzene leak stopped, line isolated            
VALERO        Texas City,TX     225    April 12 Loss of boiler feed water flow                  
     
LYONDELL      Houston, TX       263.8  April 11 Compressor trip                                
                                       April 11 Gasoline unit restart complete                 
PHILLIPS 66   BORGER, TX        146    April 11 Gasoline unit restart                           
              
VALERO        Three Rivers, TX  79     April 10 Power loss                                     
LYONDELL      Houston, TX       263.8  April 7  Gasoline unit return on schedule                
VALERO        Port Arthur,TX    335    April 7  Gasoline unit malfunction                      
                                       April 6  Hydrocracker at full output                     
SHELL         Deer Park, TX     285.5  April 8  Leak onsite                                    
EXXON         Beaumont, TX      344.60 April 7  Compressor trip                                
                                       April 7  Hydrocracker shut                              
VALERO        Houston           100    April 6  Planned work                                   
EXXON         Baytown, TX       560.5  Arpil 6  Gasoline unit work continues, 
                             HCU restarts                               
LYONDELL      Houston, TX       263.8  April 6  Gasoline unit may resume production 
                                                next week                                       
                           
CITGO         Corpus Christi,TX 157.5  April 4  SRU shut for 2-week planned work                
   
PETROBRAS     Pasadena, TX      112.2  April 4  Process unit upsets                             
  
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    April 4  HCU production cut back                        
                                                Planned work                                    
  
VALERO        Port Arthur,TX    335    April 4  Small hydrocracker shut                        
                                                Process unit upset                              
        
LYONDELL      Houston, TX       263.8  April 4  Gasoline unit may resume production 
                                                next week                                       
               
VALERO        Port Arthur,TX    335    April 3  HCU normal after restart                       
MOTIVA        Convent, LA       235    April 3  HCU restart within 2 weeks                      
  
VALERO        Corpus Christi,TX 293    April 4  Power loss to process units                    
                                       April 3  Power issue                                    
LYONDELL      Houston, TX       263.8  April 3  Restarting gasoline unit                        
           
VALERO        Houston, TX       100    Jan. 4   New alky unit startup in H1, 2019              
TOTAL         Port Arthur,TX    225.5  Aug. 23  Delays FCC work until Sept. 2017               
===============================================================================================
MIDCONTINENT:
***********************************************************************************************
EXXON          Joliet, IL      238.6  July 6   Equipment malfunction                            
      
VALERO         Memphis, TN     190    July 6   Unit repairs may take longer                     
  
VALERO         Memphis, TN     190    July 5   FCCU shut for repairs                           
EXXON          Joliet, IL      238.6  July 4   FCCU restarted after repairs                     
  
EXXON          Joliet, IL      238.6  July 3   Production unit restarted                        
  
PBF            Toledo, OH        80   June 30  Plans large shutdown in March                   
MARATHON       Detroit, MI      130   June 29  To shut crude unit Sept. '18                     
Husky Energy   Lima, OH        155    June 29  Multiple shutdowns late 2018                     
      
EXXON          Joliet, IL      238.6  June 28  Confirms flaring                                
CVR ENERGY Coffeyville, Kansas 115    June 25  Process upset                                    
VALERO         Ardmore, OK      86    June 24  FCCU emissions                                   
   
Marathon       Robinson, IL    212    June 20  Sulphur plant online after shutdown             
EXXON          Joliet, IL      238.6  June 20  Confirms leak on production unit                 
  
EXXON          Joliet, IL      238.6  June 19  Confirms FCCU not shut                          
CVR ENERGY     Wynnewood, OK    70    June 19   Emissions                                       
      
HOLLYFRONTIER  Tulsa West, OK   85    June 18   Emissions                                      
HOLLYFRONTIER  Tulsa East, OK   70.3  June 16   Emissions                                       
BP             Whiting, IN     413.5  June 15  Output unaffected                               
Citgo          Lemont, IL      175.9  June 12  Unspecified maintenance shutdown                 
  
BP             Whiting, IN     413.5  June 12  Ops normal after flaring                         
      
CVR ENERGY  Coffeyville, Kansas 115   June 11  Emissions, planned work                          
CVR ENERGY     Wynnewood, OK    70    June 9   Emissions                                        
      
HOLLYFRONTIER  Tulsa West, OK   85    June 8   Emissions                                       
CVR ENERGY     Wynnewood, OK    70    June 8   Emissions                                       
BP             Whiting, IN     413.5  June 5   Production unaffected after flaring              
      
VALERO         Memphis, TN     190    May 31   Unaffected by outage in vicinity                
Husky Energy   Lima, OH        155    May 31   Plant-wide shutdown in Oct-2018                  
  
TESORO         Mandan, ND       75    May 30   Refinery restart delayed                         
HOLLYFRONTIER  Tulsa East, OK   70.3  May 30   Emissions                                        
HOLLYFRONTIER  Tulsa West, OK   85    May 29   Emissions                                       
EXXON          Joliet, IL      238.6  June 2   Confirms FCCU not shut                          
                                      June 2   Talk of unit repairs                            
                                      May 29   Unit upset                                       
 
CVR ENERGY     Wynnewood, OK    70    May 27   Flaring                                          
      
BP             Whiting, IN     413.5  May 26   Ops normal after  flaring                        
  
Hollyfrontier  Tulsa West, OK   85    May 25   Emissions                                       
VALERO         Memphis, TN     190    May 25   Ops normal after power blip                     
CVR ENERGY     Wynnewood, OK    70    May 25   Emissions                                        
  
CVR ENERGY     Wynnewood, OK    70    May 22   Oil discharge due to thunderstorm                
     
BP             Whiting, IN     413.5  May 18   Ops normal despite flaring                      
Marathon      Catlettsburg,KY  242    May 11   Shuts crude unit                                
HOLLYFRONTIER  El Dorado, KS   138    May 11   Restarts hydrotreater                           
EXXON          Joliet, IL      238.6  May 5    Unit startup                                     
 
BP             Whiting, IN     413.5  May 1    CDU back in production                          
BP             Whiting, IN     413.5  April 28 Four employees injured                          
                                               CDUs seen back to normal Fri                    
CVR ENERGY     Wynnewood, OK    70    April 19 Malfunction on April 15                          
   
WESTERN    St. Paul Park, MN    88.9  April 11 Acid leak on Saturday, 5 treated                
BP             Whiting, IN     413.5  April 6  Crude unit back to normal ops                   
PHILLIPS 66    Wood River, IL  336    April 4  Planned work                                     
  
BP             Whiting, IN     413.5  April 4  Crude unit back in 24-48 hours                   
  
                                               Crude unit (11C CDU) production cut              
  
VALERO         Memphis, TN     190    April 3  Production near full capacity                    
  
HUSKY ENERGY   Lima,OH         155    Dec. 13  5-wk turnaround in Q4, 2017                     
Citgo          Lemont, IL      175.9  Oct. 7   Planned CDU overhaul in 2017                     
  
===============================================================================================
ROCKY MOUNTAINS:
***********************************************************************************************
Phillips 66    Billings, MT       59     June 15     No planned work underway                  
Phillips 66    Billings, MT       59      May 26     Planned work                              
Phillips 66    Billings, MT       59    April 17     Planned work                              

===============================================================================================
WEST COAST
***********************************************************************************************
VALERO       Benicia, CA       145        July 6     Controlled unit shutdown                   
   
VALERO       Benicia, CA       145        June 30    Files lawsuit over May outage              
TESORO       Los Angeles, CA   380        June 28    Minor leak contained                       
   
VALERO       Wilmington, CA    80.8       June 28    Equipment issue                            
SHELL        Martinez, CA      156.4      June 28    Ops stable after unit upset                
TESORO       Carson, CA        257.3      June 28    Unplanned flaring                          
PBF          Torrance, CA      151.3      June 28    Restarting several units                   
PBF          Torrance, CA      151.3      June 28    Emissions                                  
 
PBF          Torrance, CA      151.3      June 27    Release                                    
    
CHEVRON      Richmond, CA      245.3      June 26    Shuts heavy hydrocracker                   
CHEVRON      Richmond, CA      245.3      June 26    Unit shutdown H2S leak                     
CHEVRON      Richmond, CA      245.3      June 26    Emissions                                  
PBF          Torrance, CA      151.3      June 26    Unplanned flaring                          
SHELL        Martinez, CA      156.4      June 26  Ops normal after unit steam leak             
      
                                          June 26    Unit steam leak    
CHEVRON      Richmond, CA      245.3      June 25    Unit startup                               
   
VALERO       Benicia, CA       145        June 23    Flaring                                    
BP           Cherry Point, WA  227        June 21    WESP snag, emissions                       
SHELL        Martinez, CA      156.4      June 21    Ops normal after flaring                   
PBF          Torrance, CA      151.3      June 21    Planned flaring                            
   
SHELL        Puget Sound, WA   145        June 20    SRU trip                                   
   
BP           Cherry Point, WA  225        June 19    Scheduled maintenance         
            TESORO       Martinez, CA      166        June 19    Planned work underway         
            TESORO       Martinez, CA      166        June 18    Boiler trip                   
                 
VALERO       Benicia, CA       145        June 18    Flaring                                    
       
PBF          Torrance, CA      151.3      June 15    Unplanned flaring                          
   
SHELL        Martinez, CA      156.4      June 15    Process upset                              
PBF          Torrance, CA      151.3      June 14    Planned flaring                            
PBF          Torrance, CA      151.3      June 14    Unplanned flaring                          
       
PBF          Torrance, CA      151.3      June 13    Hydrotreater shutdown                      
PBF          Torrance, CA      151.3      June 13    Unplanned flaring                          
SHELL        Martinez, CA      156.4      June 10    Unit startup                               
   
TESORO       Martinez, CA      166        June 10    Flaring                                    
PBF          Torrance, CA      151.3      June 9     Unplanned flaring                          
PBF          Torrance, CA      151.3      June 8     Warns of planned flaring                   
                                          June 8     Unplanned flaring                          
                                          June 7     Unplanned flaring                          
                                          June 6     Unplanned flaring                          
BP           Cherry Point, WA  225        June 6     Planned work                               
CHEVRON      Richmond, CA      245.3      June 6     Plant upset                                
     
PBF          Torrance, CA      151.3      June 5     Equipment trip                             
                 
                                                     Hydro-treater unit snag                    
                                                     Hydrogen plant shutdown                    
                                                     Unplanned flaring                          
VALERO       Benicia, CA       145        May 31     Equipment start-up                         
   
BP           Cherry Point, WA  225        May 27     Planned work, flaring                      
       
BP           Cherry Point, WA  225        May 27     Upset, emissions                           
       
BP           Cherry Point, WA  225        May 19     Upset, emissions                           
   
SHELL        Puget Sound, WA   145        May 18     Reports shutdown                           
   
TESORO       Martinez, CA      166        May 18     No off site impact from leak               
                                                     Leak at exchanger                          
                                                     Unit shut down                             
PHILLIPS 66  Carson, CA        139        May 18     No planned work underway                   
                                          May 17     Unplanned flaring, breakdown               
VALERO       Benicia, CA       145        May 15     Continues to work to restore 
                                                     ops after outage                           
PBF          Torrance, CA      151.3      May 11     Ops normal after minor fire                
                                                     Fire outside tank                          
                                          May 8      Crude unit maintenance                     
VALERO       Benicia, CA       145        May 5      Power outage                               
SHELL        Martinez, CA      156.4      May 4      Compressor upset on April 30               
BP           Cherry Point, WA  225        April 29   Scheduled maintenance                      
TESORO       Anacortes, WA     120        April 28   FGS injection leak                         
BP           Cherry Point, WA  225        April 28   Hydrocracker shutdown                      
TESORO       Martinez, CA      166        April 25   Refinery operating normally                
                                          April 25   Unit startup after work                    
                                                     on April 23
VALERO       Wilmington, CA    80.8       April 7    Compressor malfunction                     
               
PBF          Torrance, CA      151.3      Jan. 4     Plans 2Q turnaround                        
===============================================================================================
* In thousands of barrels per day

 (Bangalore Commodities Desk)

