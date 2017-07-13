DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis gasoline unit boosting output after restart-sources

July 13 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States on July 12: * CVR Wynnewood, Okla. refinery reports emissions on July 7 * HollyFrontier reports emissions at Tulsa West refinery * Phillips 66 says planned work underway at Rodeo, Calif. refinery * Total Port Arthur refinery hydrotreater shut -sources * Valero Memphis gasoline unit boosting output after restart-sources * Phillips 66 Borger, Texas refinery reports flaring * Exxon reports flaring at Beaumont, Texas refinery =============================================================================================== REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST) =============================================================================================== Company Location Capacity* Timing Reason/Notes Unit Cap Link EAST COAST: *********************************************************************************************** PHILLIPS 66 Bayway, NJ 241 June 23 Flange leak June 23 No planned work underway PES Philadelphia,PA 310 June 23 Unit startup PES Philadelphia,PA 310 June 22 Emissions June 20 865 distillate hydrotreater shut PES Philadelphia,PA 335 June 16 FCCU emissions PHILLIPS 66 Bayway, NJ 238 June 13 Restart of SRUs after trip PHILLIPS 66 Bayway, NJ 238 June 7 Planned work under way MONROE ENERGY Trainer, PA 190 June 5 Refinery wide shutdown in 2018 MONROE ENERGY Trainer, PA 190 June 1 Alky unit shutdown PES Philadelphia,PA 335 May 26 Restart of DHT May 18 Crude unit start-up on May 16 May 12 Cuts production on crude unit at Point Breeze May 12 Unit 231 restart on May 7 May 2 Flange fire put out at Point Breeze PES Philadelphia,PA 335 April 29 Power interruption at Girard Point PBF Delaware City 182.2 April 28 Unit malfunction PES Philadelphia,PA 335 April 28 Unit startup April 21 Unit startup PBF Delaware City 182.2 April 18 FCC restart next week PES Philadelphia,PA 335 April 5 Unit startup PHILLIPS 66 Bayway, NJ 238 April 3 Normal ops after weekend fire April 3 Crude unit restarted =============================================================================================== GULF COAST: *********************************************************************************************** EXXON Beaumont 363.30 July 12 Flaring PHILLIPS 66 BORGER, TX 146 July 12 Flaring TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 July 12 Hydrotreater shut EXXON Beaumont 363.30 July 11 Flaring SHELL Convent, LA 227.6 July 11 Gasoline, alky unit rates minimum EXXON Beaumont 363.30 July 10 HCU shut due to leak July 10 Control valve malfunction MARATHON Texas City, TX 86 July 10 Gasoline unit shut for repair July 10 FCC regenerator work TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 July 10 Reformer shut for repair SHELL Convent, LA 227.6 July 10 Restart of gasoline, alky units EXXON Beaumont 363.30 July 9 Flaring July 7 HCU weekend restart July 6 Electrical substation trip EXXON Baytown, TX 560.50 July 7 HCU work to finish in August MOTIVA Port Arthur 603 July 6 Hydrocracker restarted EXXON Beaumont 363.30 June 6 Hydrocracker shut for repairs SHELL Convent, LA 227.6 July 6 Units restart near end VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 July 5 Hydrotreater returned to production SHELL Convent, LA 227.6 July 5 FCCU, alky units restart MOTIVA Port Arthur 603 July 5 FCCU production rates cut TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 July 3 Compressor trip ALON Big Spring 70 June 30 Diesel hydrotreater shut TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 June 28 Sulfur unit startup EXXON Beaumont 363.30 June 26 Flaring TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 June 26 Ops normal after malfunction June 25 Weather related malfunction EXXON Beaumont 363.30 June 25 FCCU shutdown PHILLIPS 66 BORGER, TX 146 June 23 Process upset June 23 No planned work EXXON Baytown, TX 560.50 June 23 Pipe repair, minimal impact SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 June 20 Process unit upset EXXON Baton Rouge, LA 502.5 June 20 Likely to restart CDU after repairs DELEK Tyler, TX 60 June 16 Boiler emissions TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 June 16 Prouction reduced MOTIVA Port Arthur 603 June 16 Hydrotreater to be back by Wed VALERO McKee, TX 168 June 16 FCCU snag SHELL Norco, LA 238 June 16 Crude unit, HCU work on schedule VALERO Sunray,TX 168 June 15 Gasoline unit out of production MOTIVA Port Arthur 603 June 15 Cuts back HTU for repair SHELL Norco, LA 238 June 14 Crude unit, HCU shut for overhaul EXXON Baytown, TX 560.50 June 13 HCU overhaul Planned work underway Operations normal EXXON Baytown, TX 560.50 June 12 Planned FCCU overhaul completion VALERO Meraux, LA 125 June 12 Ops normal after upset VALERO McKee, TX 168 June 11 Instrumentation failure, emissions SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 June 11 Onsite leak VALERO McKee, TX 168 June 9 Wet gas compressor snag SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 June 8 Process unit upset ALON Big Spring 70 June 7 Multiple unit upset SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 June 7 Release onsite SHELL Convent, LA 235 June 7 Ups output on ULSD hydrotreater June 7 Maintenance under way June 7 To restart hydrotreater furnace MOTIVA Port Arthur 603 June 7 HCU back to normal ops LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 June 5 Units back after malfunction Problems at offsite facility Flaring SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 June 5 Process unit startup underway SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 June 1 No impact from onsite leak Leak onsite FLINT HILLS Corpus Christi 295.6 June 1 Sulfolane unit shutdown EXXON Baton Rouge, LA 502.5 May 31 Coker overhaul complete CITGO Corpus Christi,TX 157.5 May 30 FCCU upset, power blip SHELL Convent, LA 235 May 30 Isomerization unit restart VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 May 30 Hydrotreater overhaul from June PHILLIPS 66 Alliance, LA 247 May 30 No planned work underway PHILLIPS 66 Sweeny, TX 247 June 2 No planned work underway June 2 Transformer trip May 30 CDU, FCCU overhaul in 2018-19 VALERO Sunray,TX 168 May 30 FCCU, alky unit overhaul from Sept. MARATHON Galveston Bay,TX 459 June 6 Hydrotreater restart May 29 Unit upset ALON Big Spring 70 May 26 Propane deasphalting unit shut TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 May 26 Emissions from unit 871 EXXON Baytown, TX 560.50 June 6 Caustic oxidation unit emissions June 2 FCCU emissions May 26 Compressor shutdown CITGO Corpus Christi,TX 157.5 May 25 CDU restart complete EXXON Baytown, TX 560.50 May 25 Compressor trip SHELL Convent, LA 235 May 25 Completes alky unit restart VALERO Corpus Christi,TX 293 May 25 Process unit trip SHELL Convent, LA 235 May 24 Preparing alky unit restart SHELL Convent, LA 235 May 23 Hydrocracker completes restart TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 May 23 Shuts residual unit after fire CALUMET San Antonio, TX 16.8 May 22 Refinery shut down TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 May 22 Ops nomal after upset VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 May 19 Process unit upset SHELL Convent, LA 235 May 19 To restart HCU on Tuesday night CITGO Corpus Christi,TX 157.5 May 19 Unit repairs continue EXXON Baton Rouge, LA 502.5 May 18 Returns CDU to full production CITGO Corpus Christi,TX 157.5 May 18 Repairing gasoline unit Shell Convent, LA 235 May 17 Restarting HCU expected to resume production early next week FLINT HILLS Corpus Christi 290 May 16 SRU upset at west plant PHILLIPS 66 BORGER, TX 146 May 16 SRU snag, equipment restarted CITGO Corpus Christi,TX 157.5 May 16 FCCU shut after leak Shell Convent, LA 235 May 16 To restart HCU on Tuesday night EXXON Baton Rouge, LA 502.5 May 16 Boosting crude unit production TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 May 15 Completes SRU restarts MOTIVA Port Arthur 603 May 15 Repairs naphtha complex leak EXXON Beaumont 344.60 May 15 Restarts large crude unit Shell Convent, LA 235 May 15 Prepares hydrocracker restart Repairs to continue at least 2 wks EXXON Baton Rouge, LA 502.5 May 12 Ops unhurt from severe weather TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 May 12 Emissions from Unit 871 Restarting sulfur units MOTIVA Port Arthur 603 May 12 Working to stop hydrogen leak FLINT HILLS Corpus Christi 290 May 9 HCU shutdown PHILLIPS 66 BORGER, TX 146 May 8 FCCU ESP work underway TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 May 5 Restarting coking unit EXXON Baton Rouge, LA 502.5 May 5 Extends work at crude unit VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 May 5 Gasoline unit increasing production SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 May 5 Flaring due to process unit upset VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 May 4 Gasoline unit remains shut Shell Convent, LA 235 May 4 HCU to resume output over weekend SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 May 4 All-clear issued after unit upset May 4 Process unit upset MOTIVA Port Arthur 603 May 4 To boost HCU production over weekend CITGO Corpus Christi,TX 157.5 May 4 Unit restarted after malfunction EXXON Beaumont 344.60 May 1 Coker back MOTIVA Port Arthur 603 April 28 Hydrocracker to run at reduced rates through weekend PHILLIPS 66 Lake Charles, LA 260 April 28 Developing new isomerization unit MARATHON Galveston Bay,TX 451 April 28 Leak in a tank EXXON Baton Rouge, LA 502.5 April 25 Flaring due to operational issue Crude unit shut for work ALON Big Spring 70 April 25 HDS shut for repairs after leak SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 April 25 Restarting hydrocracker PETROBRAS Pasadena, TX 112.2 April 25 Operating at planned rates April 24 Reformer shutdown CITGO Corpus Christi,TX 157.5 April 24 FCCU back in production VALERO Corpus Christi,TX 293 April 23 Upset at Complex 7 EXXON Beaumont, TX 344.60 April 22 Large CDU to resume production by early May April 21 May finish coker work next week CITGO Corpus Christi,TX 157.5 April 24 ESP shutdown on April 22 MOTIVA Norco, LA 238 April 20 Hydrocracker restart completed EXXON Beaumont, TX 344.60 April 20 Boiler restarted after trip MARATHON Galveston Bay,TX 451 April 20 Ultracracker 3 HCU overhaul in 2018 PHILLIPS 66 BORGER, TX 146 April 20 No planned work underway PHILLIPS 66 BORGER, TX 146 April 19 SRU emissions, equipment restart PETROBRAS Pasadena, TX 112.2 April 19 Ops normal SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 April 18 Oil sheen contained TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 April 18 Overhaul of cogen, SRUs, DHT units April 18 Leak during planned unit shutdown MOTIVA Norco, LA 238 April 18 Repairing shut hydrocracker PETROBRAS Pasadena, TX 112.2 April 17 All clear April 17 Ops normal April 17 Process unit upsets MOTIVA Norco, LA 238 April 17 Hit by CDU fire, HCU outage April 17 Crude unit in production after fire April 17 Minor repairs underway after small incident April 17 All clear after fire April 17 Fire, no injuries April 17 Hydrocracker shut for repair MOTIVA Convent, LA 235 April 17 Hydrocracker shut into July VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 April 12 Restarting hydrocracker April 12 Process unit upset on April 11 PHILLIPS 66 BORGER, TX 146 April 12 Process upset TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 April 12 Benzene leak stopped, line isolated VALERO Texas City,TX 225 April 12 Loss of boiler feed water flow LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 April 11 Compressor trip April 11 Gasoline unit restart complete PHILLIPS 66 BORGER, TX 146 April 11 Gasoline unit restart VALERO Three Rivers, TX 79 April 10 Power loss LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 April 7 Gasoline unit return on schedule VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 April 7 Gasoline unit malfunction April 6 Hydrocracker at full output SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 April 8 Leak onsite EXXON Beaumont, TX 344.60 April 7 Compressor trip April 7 Hydrocracker shut VALERO Houston 100 April 6 Planned work EXXON Baytown, TX 560.5 Arpil 6 Gasoline unit work continues, HCU restarts LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 April 6 Gasoline unit may resume production next week CITGO Corpus Christi,TX 157.5 April 4 SRU shut for 2-week planned work PETROBRAS Pasadena, TX 112.2 April 4 Process unit upsets MOTIVA Port Arthur 603 April 4 HCU production cut back Planned work VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 April 3 HCU normal after restart MOTIVA Convent, LA 235 April 3 HCU restart within 2 weeks VALERO Houston, TX 100 Jan. 4 New alky unit startup in H1, 2019 TOTAL Port Arthur,TX 225.5 Aug. 23 Delays FCC work until Sept. 2017 =============================================================================================== MIDCONTINENT: *********************************************************************************************** VALERO Memphis, TN 190 July 12 Gasoline unit boosting output Hollyfrontier Tulsa West, OK 85 July 12 Emissions VALERO Memphis, TN 190 July 11 Gasoline unit boosting output 190 July 11 Gasoline unit restart July 10 Gasoline unit restart Mon/Tues July 7 Gasoline unit repairs CVR ENERGY Wynnewood, OK 70 July 7 Emissions EXXON Joliet, IL 238.6 July 6 Equipment malfunction VALERO Memphis, TN 190 July 6 Unit repairs may take longer VALERO Memphis, TN 190 July 5 FCCU shut for repairs EXXON Joliet, IL 238.6 July 4 FCCU restarted after repairs EXXON Joliet, IL 238.6 July 3 Production unit restarted PBF Toledo, OH 80 June 30 Plans large shutdown in March MARATHON Detroit, MI 130 June 29 To shut crude unit Sept. '18 Husky Energy Lima, OH 155 June 29 Multiple shutdowns late 2018 EXXON Joliet, IL 238.6 June 28 Confirms flaring CVR ENERGY Coffeyville, Kansas 115 June 25 Process upset VALERO Ardmore, OK 86 June 24 FCCU emissions Marathon Robinson, IL 212 June 20 Sulphur plant online after shutdown EXXON Joliet, IL 238.6 June 20 Confirms leak on production unit EXXON Joliet, IL 238.6 June 19 Confirms FCCU not shut BP Whiting, IN 413.5 June 15 Output unaffected Citgo Lemont, IL 175.9 June 12 Unspecified maintenance shutdown BP Whiting, IN 413.5 June 12 Ops normal after flaring CVR ENERGY Coffeyville, Kansas 115 June 11 Emissions, planned work BP Whiting, IN 413.5 June 5 Production unaffected after flaring VALERO Memphis, TN 190 May 31 Unaffected by outage in vicinity Husky Energy Lima, OH 155 May 31 Plant-wide shutdown in Oct-2018 TESORO Mandan, ND 75 May 30 Refinery restart delayed CVR ENERGY Wynnewood, OK 70 May 22 Oil discharge due to thunderstorm BP Whiting, IN 413.5 May 18 Ops normal despite flaring Marathon Catlettsburg,KY 242 May 11 Shuts crude unit HOLLYFRONTIER El Dorado, KS 138 May 11 Restarts hydrotreater EXXON Joliet, IL 238.6 May 5 Unit startup BP Whiting, IN 413.5 May 1 CDU back in production BP Whiting, IN 413.5 April 28 Four employees injured CDUs seen back to normal Fri CVR ENERGY Wynnewood, OK 70 April 19 Malfunction on April 15 WESTERN St. Paul Park, MN 88.9 April 11 Acid leak on Saturday, 5 treated BP Whiting, IN 413.5 April 6 Crude unit back to normal ops PHILLIPS 66 Wood River, IL 336 April 4 Planned work BP Whiting, IN 413.5 April 4 Crude unit back in 24-48 hours Crude unit (11C CDU) production cut VALERO Memphis, TN 190 April 3 Production near full capacity HUSKY ENERGY Lima,OH 155 Dec. 13 5-wk turnaround in Q4, 2017 Citgo Lemont, IL 175.9 Oct. 7 Planned CDU overhaul in 2017 =============================================================================================== ROCKY MOUNTAINS: *********************************************************************************************** Phillips 66 Billings, MT 59 June 15 No planned work underway Phillips 66 Billings, MT 59 May 26 Planned work Phillips 66 Billings, MT 59 April 17 Planned work =============================================================================================== WEST COAST *********************************************************************************************** PHILLIPS 66 Rodeo, CA 120.2 July 12 Planned work PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 July 11 Planned flaring July 10 Emissions SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 July 10 Pipe leak on July 7 VALERO Benicia, CA 145 July 6 Controlled unit shutdown VALERO Benicia, CA 145 June 30 Files lawsuit over May outage TESORO Los Angeles, CA 380 June 28 Minor leak contained VALERO Wilmington, CA 80.8 June 28 Equipment issue SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 June 28 Ops stable after unit upset TESORO Carson, CA 257.3 June 28 Unplanned flaring PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 28 Restarting several units CHEVRON Richmond, CA 245.3 June 26 Shuts heavy hydrocracker CHEVRON Richmond, CA 245.3 June 26 Unit shutdown H2S leak PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 26 Unplanned flaring SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 June 26 Ops normal after unit steam leak June 26 Unit steam leak CHEVRON Richmond, CA 245.3 June 25 Unit startup VALERO Benicia, CA 145 June 23 Flaring BP Cherry Point, WA 227 June 21 WESP snag, emissions SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 June 21 Ops normal after flaring PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 21 Planned flaring SHELL Puget Sound, WA 145 June 20 SRU trip BP Cherry Point, WA 225 June 19 Scheduled maintenance TESORO Martinez, CA 166 June 19 Planned work underway TESORO Martinez, CA 166 June 18 Boiler trip VALERO Benicia, CA 145 June 18 Flaring PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 15 Unplanned flaring SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 June 15 Process upset PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 14 Planned flaring PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 14 Unplanned flaring PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 13 Hydrotreater shutdown BP Cherry Point, WA 225 June 6 Planned work CHEVRON Richmond, CA 245.3 June 6 Plant upset PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 5 Equipment trip Hydro-treater unit snag Hydrogen plant shutdown Unplanned flaring VALERO Benicia, CA 145 May 31 Equipment start-up BP Cherry Point, WA 225 May 27 Planned work, flaring BP Cherry Point, WA 225 May 27 Upset, emissions BP Cherry Point, WA 225 May 19 Upset, emissions SHELL Puget Sound, WA 145 May 18 Reports shutdown TESORO Martinez, CA 166 May 18 No off site impact from leak Leak at exchanger Unit shut down PHILLIPS 66 Carson, CA 139 May 18 No planned work underway May 17 Unplanned flaring, breakdown PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 May 11 Ops normal after minor fire Fire outside tank May 8 Crude unit maintenance VALERO Benicia, CA 145 May 5 Power outage BP Cherry Point, WA 225 April 29 Scheduled maintenance BP Cherry Point, WA 225 April 28 Hydrocracker shutdown PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 Jan. 4 Plans 2Q turnaround =============================================================================================== * In thousands of barrels per day (Bangalore Commodities Desk)