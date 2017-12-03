FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy Transfer could recover given business prospects - Barron's
December 3, 2017 / 10:42 PM / in 20 hours

Energy Transfer could recover given business prospects - Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners , an oil and gas pipeline company, may see its value rise given strong business prospects and a potential change to its governance, financial publication Barron’s reported.

Energy Transfer, a master-limited partnership, has underperformed its peers and the value of its units are down about 31 percent so far this year.

Energy Transfer has strong strategic assets including projects due to be completed next year, according to the report.

The company could also benefit from a potential restructuring, which could reduce Energy Transfer Partner’s payments to Energy Transfer Equity, according to the report.

Energy Transfer has previously said no internal restructuring is likely before late 2019. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)

