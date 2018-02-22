FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018

ETP eyes new crude pipeline from Permian basin to Nederland, Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP is considering constructing a new crude oil pipeline from the Permian basin in Texas to Nederland, Texas, a company executive said on a fourth-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

The company said it was “aggressively pursuing a larger project” without giving specific details.

Energy Transfer Partners said it brought Phase 1 of its Permian Express 3 pipeline online in the fourth quarter, with additional volumes expected to come online later this year. The company said it is also evaluating an additional 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) expansion on the line.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
