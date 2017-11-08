FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Total buys Engie's LNG assets for $1.5 billion
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 8, 2017 / 5:10 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

France's Total buys Engie's LNG assets for $1.5 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total said on Wednesday it has reached an agreement to buy the liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets of energy group Engie in a deal worth $1.5 billion.

Total said the portfolio includes all of Engie’s LNG trading and liquefaction assets, which will enable it become one of the world’s top LNG players with a 10 percent market share from 6 percent currently, making it second behind rival Shell.

Additional payments of up to $550 million could be payable by Total in case of an improvement in the oil markets in the coming years, it said.

The companies confirmed in October that they were in talks over Engie’s global liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.