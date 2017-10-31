Milan judge expected to decide on Eni, Shell indictment over Nigeria on Dec. 20 - source

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A Milan judge is expected to decide on whether to send oil majors Eni and Shell to trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria on December 20, two legal sources said on Tuesday.

Milan prosecutors have asked for the two companies and some of their managers, including current Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, to be indicted in a case that revolves around the purchase of a Nigerian oilfield for about $1.3 billion.

The Italian inquiry is one of several under way into the acquisition by the two companies of the OPL-245 field, including current cases in Holland and Nigeria. (Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Stephen Jewkes)