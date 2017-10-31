FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milan judge expected to decide on Eni, Shell indictment over Nigeria on Dec. 20 - source
October 31, 2017

Milan judge expected to decide on Eni, Shell indictment over Nigeria on Dec. 20 - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A Milan judge is expected to decide on whether to send oil majors Eni and Shell to trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria on December 20, two legal sources said on Tuesday.

Milan prosecutors have asked for the two companies and some of their managers, including current Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, to be indicted in a case that revolves around the purchase of a Nigerian oilfield for about $1.3 billion.

The Italian inquiry is one of several under way into the acquisition by the two companies of the OPL-245 field, including current cases in Holland and Nigeria. (Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
