Eni starts production at giant Zohr gas field

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Wednesday it had produced its first gas from the Zohr field in Egypt, the largest gas discovery ever made in the Mediterranean.

Zohr, located in the offshore Shorouk block about 190 kilometres north of Port Said, was discovered in 2015 and holds an estimated 30 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Egypt’s petroleum ministry said on Saturday the mammoth field had begun an initial production of 350 million cubic feet per day, adding production was set to increase to around 1 billion cubic feet per day by mid-2018.

“It will completely transform Egypt’s energy landscape, allowing it to become self-sufficient and to turn from an importer of natural gas into a future exporter,” Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)