a month ago
Egypt to hold IPO of shares in state-owned oil company ENPPI in Q4 2017 -investment minister
#IPOs - Americas
July 5, 2017 / 2:05 PM / a month ago

Egypt to hold IPO of shares in state-owned oil company ENPPI in Q4 2017 -investment minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 5 (Reuters) - Egypt will hold an initial public offering of state-owned oil company ENPPI during the fourth quarter of 2017, Investment Minister Sahar Nasr told Reuters on Wednesday.

The minority share offering in ENPPI will be the first in a state-owned company in 12 years.

A government IPO programme over the next three to five years is expected to offer shares in dozens of state-owned companies in areas such as petroleum, services, chemicals, shipping, maritime and real estate. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)

