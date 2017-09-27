FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2017 / 5:32 PM / in 22 days

Investors approve Entertainment One management pay resolutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s maker of children’s TV show Peppa Pig, Entertainment One Ltd, received just enough support to pass a string of resolutions regarding management pay at a shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

Resolutions such as the directors remuneration report, the director’s remuneration policy, amendments to the long-term incentive plan passed with votes for the resolutions ranging between 52.64-61.81 percent of the total votes cast at the meeting.

Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

