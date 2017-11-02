FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enterprise says may raise tariffs on Seaway crude oil pipeline
November 2, 2017 / 4:04 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Enterprise says may raise tariffs on Seaway crude oil pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners said on Thursday that it is evaluating whether to raise tariffs on its 850,000 barrel-per-day Seaway pipeline system, Senior Vice President Brent Secrest said on the company’s third-quarter earnings call.

The move comes after TransCanada Corp. last month sought to increase its temporary discounted spot rate for light crude on its 700,000 bpd Marketlink pipeline effective Dec. 1.

A commitment renewal on Seaway is also approaching, but Enterprise does not have plans to renew it any time soon, Secrest added.

Reporting by Bryan Sims; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

