Envision to sell ambulance business to KKR in $2.4 bln deal

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Envision Healthcare Corp said it would sell its medical transportation unit, American Medical Response, to buyout firm KKR & Co’s portfolio company, Air Medical Group Holdings, in a deal valued at $2.4 billion.

The deal would create a new medical transportation company, which is expected to transport more than five million patients per year through a fleet of air and ground ambulances, Envision said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)