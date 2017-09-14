FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top U.S. Senate Democrat demands Equifax hearings, fixes
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 14, 2017

Top U.S. Senate Democrat demands Equifax hearings, fixes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate on Thursday called on Equifax officials to testify before the chamber and for the company’s leadership to resign if they do not enact sweeping changes following a massive data breach disclosed last week.

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the credit rating company must take five steps within the next week, including proactively notifying consumers whose sensitive personal information was hacked, provide free credit monitoring services and allowing credit freezes for 10 years. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander)

