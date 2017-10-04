FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Equifax "lock" for data not sufficient - U.S. Sen. Warren
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 4, 2017 / 4:12 PM / 15 days ago

New Equifax "lock" for data not sufficient - U.S. Sen. Warren

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat who has long pushed for consumer rights, said on Wednesday that Equifax Inc’s new product allowing individuals to “lock” and “unlock” their credit reports does not provide sufficient protection and only a change in law can fully shield people’s data.

“What they’re offering to lock is not clear,” Warren told reporters outside a Senate Banking Committee hearing on the credit bureau’s recent data breach, adding Equifax may still be able to sell data that is “locked” and could change the product in the future.

“It only applies to Equifax. Consumers are now vulnerable to the loss of their data and some thief going through one of the other credit reporting agencies. That’s why we need to change the law. We need to make it in place forever and make sure consumers have control over their own data,” she said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)

