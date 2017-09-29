Equifax board reviewing executive stock trading after data breach -- letter

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Equifax Inc told the U.S. House of Representatives that the company’s board of directors has formed a special committee to review stock trades made by executives after a data breach.

Three senior executives including the company’s chief financial officer sold $1.8 million in shares three days after the company said it learned of the breach of personal data of up to 143 million Americans on July 29. Equifax lawyer Theodore Hester said in a letter to members of Congress that the company “takes these matters seriously” to review the stock trading and has retained lawyers in its review. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)