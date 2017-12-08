FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ericsson says may need to make impairment of goodwill
December 8, 2017 / 8:01 AM / Updated a day ago

Ericsson says may need to make impairment of goodwill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mobile network telecom gear maker Ericsson on Friday said an impairment of goodwill may be required for its segments Digital and Other as it has restated its financials to reflect a new segment reporting structure.

“A preliminary indication is that impairment may be required in segments Digital Services and Other, but not in segments Networks or Managed Services,” Ericsson said in a statement.

Ericsson said its cash position is strong and will not be impacted by a potential impairment and that an impairment is not an indication of the performance of the business in the quarter. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Helena Soderpalm)

