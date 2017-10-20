Ericsson CFO says rights issue is not on the cards

STOCKHOLM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Loss-making mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson said it would not need fresh capital to see it through a restructuring process aimed at cutting costs by 10 billion Swedish crowns ($1.2 billion) and doubling profitability.

“It is not on the cards at all,” Ericsson CFO Carl Mellander said. “Our cash flow is a strong point in the result today and we feel that we have a balance sheet that can cope with the execution of this strategy.”