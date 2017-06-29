FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
India's Eris Lifesciences shares rise in debut after $264 mln IPO
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 29, 2017 / 4:44 AM / a month ago

India's Eris Lifesciences shares rise in debut after $264 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Eris Lifesciences Ltd's shares rose as much as 4.2 percent on their trading debut on Thursday, after its initial public offering raised 17 billion rupees ($263.8 million).

The shares were up 1.2 percent at 610.45 rupees by 0434 GMT on the National Stock Exchange, compared with their IPO price of 603 rupees.

The IPO was subscribed more than three times on the last day of the sale on June 20. ($1 = 64.4400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.