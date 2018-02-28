CORRECTED-Erste Group 2017 profit boosted by economic upswing in eastern Europe

(Corrects 2017 dividend to 1.20 (not 1.0) euros per share)

VIENNA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group on Wednesday reported a 4 percent increase in 2017 net profit, buoyed by a rise in interest rates in eastern Europe and steady growth in banking fees and lending income.

Net profit rose to 1.31 billion euros ($1.60 billion) in 2017, in line with an average anlyst forecast of 1.29 billion euros in a Reuters poll, the bank said in a statement.

Erste Group said it would propose a dividend of 1.2 euros per share for 2017 after it payed 1.0 euro per share for 2016. ($1 = 0.8173 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Kim Coghill)