Android creator's company closes $300 mln investment round
August 9, 2017 / 5:23 PM / in 2 months

Android creator's company closes $300 mln investment round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Essential Products Inc, founded by Android operating system co-creator Andy Rubin said on Wednesday that the technology company had closed a $300 million investment round.

The series B investment round was led by venture capital firm Access Technology Ventures, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The company is launching its first product, the Essential Phone, that has a 360-degree camera and a titanium casing.

Essential Products also disclosed strategic investors that include Amazon.com Inc via its Alexa Fund, Tencent Holdings Ltd and Foxconn. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

