LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s dollar bond maturing 2024 fell 0.745 cents on Thursday to 100.896 cents - its lowest level in six months - after the country’s Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn suddenly resigned.

Desaleng said he took the step in a bid to smooth reforms, following years of violent unrest that threatened the ruling party’s hold on Africa’s second most populous nation. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)