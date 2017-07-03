FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Etisalat Nigeria chairman resigns after debt talks collapse -sources
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
July 3, 2017 / 2:12 PM / a month ago

Etisalat Nigeria chairman resigns after debt talks collapse -sources

Chijioke Ohuocha

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 3 (Reuters) - The chairman of Etisalat Nigeria, Hakeem Belo-Osagie, has resigned from the telecoms company after talks to renegotiate a $1.2 billion loan collapsed, prompting a major foreign shareholder to exit the business, two company sources told Reuters.

Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala said on June 23 it had pulled out of Etisalat Nigeria after the telecoms firm failed to restructure the loan with Nigerian banks.

The sources said the lenders had retained Etisalat Nigeria Chief Executive Matthew Wilshire but that discussion were ongoing on the use of the brand, whose parent company is United Arab Emirates' Etisalat.

Etisalat Nigeria was not available to comment. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha,; Editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.