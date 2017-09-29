FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU needs backstop for bank rescue fund - banking watchdog Koenig
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
September 29, 2017 / 8:57 AM / in 20 days

EU needs backstop for bank rescue fund - banking watchdog Koenig

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A backstop for a European Union bank rescue fund is needed to increase financial stability, the head of an EU banking watchdog said on Friday.

“We are working on a backstop and we need a backstop,” for the Single Resolution Fund (SRF), the chair of the Single Resolution Board Elke Koenig told a conference.

The fund, which is funded by banks, already has a capacity that is reassuring, Koenig said, but warned that a backstop for the fund would be needed to address possible major banking crisis. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Foo Yun Chee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.