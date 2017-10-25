FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission clears Hungary's investment aid for MOL plant
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 25, 2017 / 9:45 AM / in 19 hours

EU Commission clears Hungary's investment aid for MOL plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday cleared 131 million euros ($154.12 million) of investment aid Hungary granted to oil and gas company MOL for expanding a plant in the North of the country.

MOL will invest a total of 874 million euros to expand production at its Tiszaujvaros plant in northern Hungary, to include petrochemical products used in car manufacturing.

The Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the European Union, said that without the funding, the project would not have been carried out in the Northern Hungary region, eligible for rural development aid.

“The Commission therefore concluded that the positive effects of the project on regional development clearly outweigh any distortion of competition brought about by the State aid,” it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8500 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.