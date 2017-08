PRAGUE, June 9 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday EU's plans to deepen security and defence ties were not aimed at weakening NATO.

"No-NATO is not an option for the EU. It would be a disaster for the EU," Juncker told a Prague conference during which he made a call for more European defence in the view of the new U.S. President Donald Trump's lukewarm view of NATO.