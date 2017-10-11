FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary demands faster EU, NATO integration of West Balkans
Sections
Featured
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 11, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 8 days ago

Hungary demands faster EU, NATO integration of West Balkans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hungary wants the European Union to speed up integration of the Western Balkans and for NATO to include those countries, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

“Speeding up the accession process is a guarantee of security,” Szijjarto said at a news conference also attended by a dozen officials from Central European and Western Balkan countries. “An unstable and tension-riddled Western Balkans is a serious risk to all of Europe ... We have demands in that regard.” (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Catherine Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.