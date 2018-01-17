FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 12:12 PM / a day ago

European lawmakers vote for more ambition on renewables targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG, France, Jan 17 (Reuters) - European lawmakers voted on Wednesday to ramp up climate goals in draft measures to reform the power market, setting up for tough talks with EU member states.

The proposal aims to help implement the European Union’s climate goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030, in the wake of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to no more than 2 degrees.

Voting on its position ahead of negotiations with EU nations on the final legislation, European Parliament set more ambitious renewable energy targets for the bloc than agreed by national governments. It is also voting on energy efficiency targets later on Wednesday.

Parliament also backed banning the use of palm oil, a major import Southeast Asian nations such as Indonesia and Malaysia, in draft rules on motor fuels from 2021. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

