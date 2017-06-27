FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU antitrust chief to speak at 1100 BST on competition case
June 27, 2017 / 9:30 AM / a month ago

EU antitrust chief to speak at 1100 BST on competition case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Google logo is seen in a store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 24, 2017.Lucy Nicholson

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference on a competition case at 1200 CET (11 BST), the European Commission said on Tuesday, with sources saying she would announce her verdict on a case concerning Alphabet's Google.

EU antitrust regulators are likely to impose a record fine on Google over its shopping service as soon as Tuesday, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, concluding one of three cases against the company. [nL8N1JN3W2]

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee

