EU antitrust chief to speak at 1100 BST on competition case

A Google logo is seen in a store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 24, 2017.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference on a competition case at 1200 CET (11 BST), the European Commission said on Tuesday, with sources saying she would announce her verdict on a case concerning Alphabet's Google.

EU antitrust regulators are likely to impose a record fine on Google over its shopping service as soon as Tuesday, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, concluding one of three cases against the company. [nL8N1JN3W2]