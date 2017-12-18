FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators open investigation into Ikea's Dutch tax deals
December 18, 2017 / 11:00 AM / a day ago

EU regulators open investigation into Ikea's Dutch tax deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - EU state aid regulators opened an investigation on Monday into Ikea’s tax deals with Dutch tax authorities, saying that they may have given the Swedish furniture retailer an unfair competitive advantage.

The European Commission said it was looking into two tax rulings for Inter Ikea, one of the groups operating the Ikea business. The move is the latest crackdown by the EU competition enforcer on tax deals between EU countries and multinationals.

“The Commission has concerns that two Dutch tax rulings may have allowed Inter IKEA to pay less tax and given them an unfair advantage over other companies, in breach of EU State aid rules,” the EU executive said.

Last month it launched an investigation into a British tax exemption for multinational companies set up by the then-Conservative-led government in 2013 to attract companies to set up headquarters in Britain. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

