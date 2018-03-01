Euronext says commodity data launch to happen in H1, 2018

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - Euronext said it will begin publishing data on investors’ positions in its commodity derivatives in the first half of this year, later than previously indicated by the financial market operator.

Paris-based Euronext has been preparing to publish weekly commitments of traders (COT) reports to comply with new EU rules, known as MiFID II, that came into effect in early January.

COT data, already a feature of U.S. commodity markets, gives a clearer picture of trading activity by providing information on who has been buying and selling which products.

Euronext initially aimed to launch the reports at the start of January but delayed them, citing the need to check the data being submitted by market participants.

On Jan. 31, it said it would decide in February when to publish the data.

The reports will show changes in positions held by categories such as investment funds and commercial firms in Euronext’s agricultural commodity markets, which include its flagship milling wheat futures. (Reporting by Valerie Parent, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Tom Balmforth)