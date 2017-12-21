British PM May says constitutional issues a matter for individual countries

WARSAW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that constitutional issues should primarily be a matter for individual states, responding to European Union action against Poland over its judicial reforms.

“These constitutional issues are normally, and should be primarily a matter for the individual country concerned. Across Europe we have collective belief in the rule of law,” May said alongside Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw.

“I welcome the fact that Prime Minister Morawiecki has indicated that he will be speaking with the European Commission and I hope that that will lead to a satisfactory resolution.” (Writing by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)