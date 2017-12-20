Britain's May to raise concerns with Poland after EU move - spokesman

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise concerns with Poland, her spokesman said on Wednesday, after the European Union launched a process to suspend Poland’s voting rights over judicial reforms it says undermine Polish courts’ independence.

“We place great importance on the respect for the rule of law and we expect all our partners to abide by international norms and standards,” the spokesman told reporters.

“The prime minister will raise her concerns with the prime minister when they meet tomorrow.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)