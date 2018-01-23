FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Autos
Sport
Entertainment
#Regulatory News - Americas
January 23, 2018 / 1:34 PM / a day ago

EU refers Polish pork sector merger to local competition regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it had referred the purchase of Polish pork meat supplier Pini Polonia by U.S. group Smithfield Food to the Polish competition regulator at the regulator’s request.

“The Commission confirmed that the proposed transaction would only affect competition as regards the slaughtering of pigs in Poland,” the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the European Union, said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.