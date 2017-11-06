Polish reform laws on judiciary are a threat to rule of law- Commission

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s draft and already adopted laws reforming the judiciary create a systemic threat to the rule of law in Poland, the First Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans told European Parliament on Monday.

Poland has been in a deepening dispute with Brussels and other European Union states over upholding the rule of law since the nationalist-minded, eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party won power in late 2015.

PiS denies that it is undermining democratic standards in the largest ex-communist EU country but Brussels - along with many other member states, the Polish opposition and rights activists - has been sounding the alarm since late 2015.

“I have to say very clearly to you today, the Commission is of the opinion that these laws do create a threat to the rule of law, a systemic threat to the rule of law in Poland. I want to underline that,” Timmermans said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Lily Cusack)