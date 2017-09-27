FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators fine Scania 880 mln euros for truckmakers cartel
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 27, 2017 / 9:31 AM / 22 days ago

EU regulators fine Scania 880 mln euros for truckmakers cartel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators fined German carmaker Volkswagen unit Scania 880 million euros ($1.03 billion) on Wednesday for taking part in a truckmakers cartel which resulted in a record 2.9-billion-euro fine for four companies in July.

The European Commission said Scania colluded for 14 years with the other cartel members on truck pricing and on passing on the costs of new technologies to meet stricter emission rules.

Volkswagen’s MAN, Daimler, Volvo, Iveco and DAF admitted to taking part in the cartel in return for a 10 percent cut in their fines. Scania did not settle.

$1 = 0.8516 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.