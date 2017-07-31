EU approves state aid for Germany's Frankfurt-Hahn airport

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Monday up to 25.3 million euros ($29.7 million) of state aid for German airport Frankfurt-Hahn, adding the scheme would allow the loss-making airport to return to profitability.

Frankfurt-Hahn, mostly served by Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair, is located half way between Frankfurt and Luxembourg and currently controlled by the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

The support measure will cover the airport's expected operating losses between 2017 and 2021 up to a maximum 25.3 million euros while new Chinese owner HNA Group will make investments to enable the airport to return to viability in 2023.

Given the airport's relatively isolated location, the Commission said the support scheme had a limited effect on competition and trade.

"On this basis, the Commission concluded that the operating aid is in line with EU state aid rules," the Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer in the European Union, said. ($1 = 0.8520 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)