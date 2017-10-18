FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toxic kitchen fumes force EU summit venue switch
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 18, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 3 days ago

Toxic kitchen fumes force EU summit venue switch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Toxic fumes from kitchen drains forced the European Union to switch the venue of an EU summit in Brussels less than 24 hours before leaders were due to begin a two-day meeting on Thursday, an EU official said.

The Europa Building, also known as “The Egg” and opened only in January amid controversy over its cost, was evacuated for the second time in under a week after catering staff were again taken ill due to fumes suspected to be leaking from the drains.

The summit will now take place next door, in the previous main venue, the Justus Lipsius Building. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.