Merkel wants clear line on eurozone reform in German coalition talks
September 29, 2017 / 2:50 PM / in 19 days

Merkel wants clear line on eurozone reform in German coalition talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TALLINN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she wanted to agree a clear line on euro zone reforms in talks on a new coalition government in Germany.

Speaking at a European Union summit in Tallinn, she added:

“At the moment, we don’t have an acute crisis to manage, and so the time we have won - with a relatively good economic situation, relatively good growth, more jobs in Europe - can be used to work on the further development of the European Union.” (Reporting Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

