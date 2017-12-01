FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
About 20 jurisdictions in EU draft list of tax havens -official
December 1, 2017 / 9:13 AM / a day ago

About 20 jurisdictions in EU draft list of tax havens -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - About 20 jurisdictions are currently on a draft European Union black list of tax havens, a senior EU official said on Friday, but the final decision on the composition of the list will be made by EU finance ministers in a meeting on Tuesday.

EU experts have prepared two lists. One includes countries that are not compliant with EU criteria on tax transparency and cooperation. Called the “black” list, it includes at the moment about 20 jurisdictions which would face possible sanctions.

A second “grey” list includes countries that are not compliant but have committed to adapt their tax rules to EU standards. The official said ministers will have to decide whether to make this second list public. This grey list also includes about 20 jurisdictions.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

