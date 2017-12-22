FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Germany's Allianz seeks to buy remaining shares in Euler Hermes​
Sections
Featured
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 22, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 1-Germany's Allianz seeks to buy remaining shares in Euler Hermes​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Allianz files offer with French markets regulator AMF

* Insurer to pay 122 euros per share for 24.2 percent stake

* Allianz hopes offer will take holding to 100 percent (Adds details from announcement, background)

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Allianz, Germany’s biggest insurer, said it was seeking to become the sole owner of Euler Hermes and planned to offer 122 euros ($145) for each share in the French credit insurance firm that it did not already own.

Allianz filed a tender offer for the outstanding shares in Euler Hermes, representing a 24.2 percent stake, with French markets regulator AMF, it said on Friday.

The offer would open in early 2018 and Allianz intends to follow up with a squeeze-out procedure, it said, referring to a process to buy out smaller shareholders.

“The offer marks a step forward in Allianz’s strategy to invest in profitable businesses and strengthen its position in core home markets, and in property and casualty in particular,” Allianz said in a statement.

Allianz said in November it had struck a deal to buy 11.3 percent of Euler Hermes’ stock for 122 euros per share in cash, a move that took its holding to close to 75 percent of shares.

At the time, the company said it planned to make a public takeover offer for the remaining stock at the same price.

Allianz said the offer price is a 20.7 percent premium to the pre-announcement closing price on Nov. 24.

$1 = 0.8440 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Tom Sims; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.