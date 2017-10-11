Eurobank extends deal with EIF to fund small businesses

ATHENS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Eurobank extended last year’s agreement with the European Investment Fund (EIF) to provide financing for small businesses, doubling the amount of available funding to 260 million euros, Greece’s third largest lender said on Wednesday.

Small businesses form the backbone of Greece’s economy, which is gradually recovering from a multi-year deep recession.

The credit facility is part of the European Union’s so-called COSME programme that seeks to improve the competitiveness of small-size firms. COSME offers loan guarantees to banks to help them increase lending with reduced collateral requirements.

The financing can cover companies’ needs for working capital and investments in fixed assets.

The EIF is 59.9 percent owned by the European Investment Bank (EIB). (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)