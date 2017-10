ATHENS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Eurobank, Greece’s third largest lender, said on Thursday it will sell a 1.5 billion euro pool of non performing loans to Sweden’s Intrum, as part of efforts to reduce its sour debt and meet targets agreed with regulators.

The bank said it expects the transaction to close by the fourth quarter. The portfolio consists of unsecured consumer loans, the bank said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)