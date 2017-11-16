FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurobank Q3 profit at 61 mln, posts loss after discontinued operations in Romania
November 16, 2017 / 4:03 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Eurobank Q3 profit at 61 mln, posts loss after discontinued operations in Romania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Eurobank’s reported 61 million in net profit for the third quarter compared to 37.3 million in the second quarter as provisions for impaired loans remaining broadly flat, Greece’s third-largest lender by assets said on Thursday.

The company said the figure was before discontinued operations and restructuring costs from planned disposal of assets in Romania. Taking that into account, the bank reported a 15.3 million euro loss for the third quarter of the year.

Non-performing loans stood at 35.2 percent of its book at the end of September. Credit loss provisions fell 2.4 percent quarter-on-quarter to 178 million euros from 182 million in the second quarter. (Reporting by Athens newsroom) ))

