BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Luxembourg said on Thursday that its finance minister Pierre Gramegna was a candidate to replace Jeroen Dijsselbloem as the powerful head of finance ministers, the Eurogroup, ahead of a vote next week by the 19 countries sharing the euro.

Gramegna joins his counterparts from Latvia, Portugal and Slovakia, who are also bidding for the position. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)