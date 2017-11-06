FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2017 / 2:31 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Slovak finmin Kazimir interested in chairing euro zone finance ministers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Monday he was interested in running for the position of the chairman of euro zone finance ministers which will be vacated by Dutchman Jeroen Dijsselbloem in mid-January. “I‘m interested in becoming the chairman of the Eurogroup, but I‘m not a candidate yet,” Kazimir told reporters on entering a monthly meeting of euro zone financial leaders.

Dijsselbloem will start the formal process of seeking his replacement at the meeting on Monday with a vote among the ministers scheduled for their next get-together on Dec 4.

Since it was created in 2005, the Eurogroup, which brings together the euro zone’s 19 finance ministers, has had only two presidents: Luxembourg’s Jean-Claude Juncker, who served from 2005 to 2013, and former Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem.

The position involves chairing monthly meetings and driving policy around economic and monetary union. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio)

