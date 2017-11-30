Slovak finance minister applies to chair Eurogroup - officials

BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Slovak finance minister Peter Kazimir applied on Thursday for post of the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, officials said.

Euro zone finance ministers, the powerful Eurogroup body that sets economic policy in the euro zone, will choose a successor to the current chairman, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, on Monday. In the election each of the 19 ministers has one vote and the winner must get a simple majority.

Latvian and Portuguese finance ministers have also applied, sources have told Reuters. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)