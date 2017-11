SOFIA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s Euroins Insurance Group (EIG), part of Eurohold Bulgaria:

*Says signs deal to acquire 49 percent stake in Russian insurer RSO Euroins for 3.6 million euros ($4.25 million) via a capital increase

* Says deal is pending regulatory approvals

* Sofia-based EIG operates in eight European countries and has subsidiaries in Romania, Ukraine and Macedonia ($1 = 0.8478 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)