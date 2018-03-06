Lufthansa CEO says considering A321LR, but range not enough

BRUSSELS, March 6 (Reuters) - Lufthansa is looking at Airbus’s A321LR, the long-range version of its largest single-aisle jet, but its CEO said it didn’t have the range for flights to the United States from Germany.

“No decision has been taken. They can cross the Atlantic but they don’t manage to go from Germany all the way to the east coast,” Carsten Spohr told journalists on the sidelines of an airlines event in Brussels.

He also said Lufthansa was in talks with Boeing over a possible new middle of the market plane. “It’s too early, but we are in talks. They are talking to all major airlines,” he said.

However, Lufthansa is not interested in any more A380 superjumbos even though they are available cheaply, Spohr said.