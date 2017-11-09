Most Turkish airports recover after last year's downturn - ACI Europe

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Traffic at European airports jumped 9 percent in the third quarter of 2017, while most Turkish airports have staged a complete recovery from last year’s downturn, according to data from airports association ACI Europe.

* Europe’s 5 busiest airports saw passenger traffic grow by 5.8 percent in Q3, led by Istanbul-Ataturk (+11.7 pct). That was followed by Amsterdam-Schiphol (+6.1 pct), Paris-CDG (+5.7 pct), Frankfurt (+4.9 pct) and London-Heathrow (+1.7 pct).

* Other Turkish airports also saw strong growth in Q3: Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen +7.8 pct, Antalya +56.5 pct, Ankara +33.8 pct

* Turkish Airlines on Thursday reported a more than three-fold surge in third-quarter net profit as demand returns.

* Despite rosy demand for travel, the European airline industry has hit turbulence this year with Air Berlin, Monarch and Alitalia entering administration. Ryanair has cut back on growth plans to deal with a pilot rostering issue.

* “Expect more impact from that on traffic figures in the coming weeks,” ACI Europe Director General Olivier Jankovec said in a statement on Thursday.

* Flybe and Emirates airline also reported results on Thursday.

* Air France-KLM reported October traffic up 4 percent, with Lufthansa due to post traffic figures at 1200 GMT. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)